I stand with the people of Kashmir: Malala

September 07, 2016 19:21 IST

Pakistan's teenage Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has called on the United Nations, the international community, Pakistan and India to work together to improve the conditions in Kashmir, which is presently witnessing a period of massive unrest.

The Kashmiri people, like people everywhere, deserve their fundamental human rights... They should live free of fear and repression," Malala said.

"I call on the United Nations, the international community and India and Pakistan to work together with utmost urgency to right these wrongs, providing the people of Kashmir with the dignity, respect and freedom they deserve," the Dawn quoted Malala as saying.

Killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani had sparked protests across the Indian side of Kashmir after which curfew was imposed in the region.

Malala said that due to the weeks-long curfew imposed in Kashmir "many schools have been closed... keeping children away from their classrooms."

"I stand with the people of Kashmir. My 14 million Kashmiri sisters and brothers have always been close to my heart," she said.

Recently, India sent an all-party delegation headed by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to hold parleys with various sections of the society and listened to their concerns as part of efforts to find a common solution to the current unrest.

The delegation earlier met the Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti during which a detailed presentation was given by the state government highlighting various issues related to the current scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

While interacting with the delegation, Mehbooba said that Kashmir is a common issue of national interest and should not be viewed as a political issue.

The all-party delegation also met the representatives of various political parties.

The Hurriyat leaders, however, refused to meet with the all party delegation for peace talks on Kashmir.

Photograph: Malala Fund/Facebook