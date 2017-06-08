'I expect loyalty': Trump told Comey

June 08, 2017 09:12 IST

Fired Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey on Wednesday said that President Donald Trump asked him for a pledge of loyalty and told him to drop an inquiry into former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn.

“The President began by saying Flynn hadn’t done anything wrong in speaking with the Russians, but he had to let him go because he had misled the Vice President. He added that he had other concerns about Flynn, which he did not then specify,” Comey said in remarks posted on the website of the Senate intelligence committee.

Comey, 56, is scheduled to give his testimony before the committee on Thursday. His testimony was publicly released intentionally on Wednesday by the Senate intelligence committee at Comey’s request, a Senate intelligence committee source said.

Comey, who was fired by Trump last month, dropped the bombshell by his statement which many experts say could be seen as obstruction to justice.

According to Comey, Trump also made a long series of comments about the problem with leaks of classified information.

Comey recounted a January 27 private dinner in the White House Green Room with the President.

“‘I need loyalty, I expect loyalty’,” Comey quoted Trump as saying.

Comey continued: “I didn’t move, speak, or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed. We simply looked at each other in silence.”

Comey states that Trump asked him on several occasions to publicly state that he was not under investigation.

But Comey also confirmed in his statement that he told Trump he was not under investigation, as Trump asserted in his letter to Comey explaining his firing.

Comey said that he considered Trump’s request on Flynn ‘very concerning, given the FBI’s role as an independent investigative agency’ but decided to keep it ‘very closely held’.

“The FBI leadership team agreed with me that it was important not to infect the investigative team with the President’s request, which we did not intend to abide,” Comey wrote.

“We also concluded that, given that it was a one-on-one conversation, there was nothing available to corroborate my account.”

Top intelligence officials deny receiving pressure from Trump

Top American officials on Wednesday denied reports that the intelligence community received any pressure from President Trump to help ease an FBI probe into an aide’s Russia ties.

“In the three-plus years that I have been the director of the National Security Agency, to the best of my recollection, I have never been directed to do anything I believe to be illegal, immoral, unethical or inappropriate,” National Security Agency director Admiral Michael Rogers told members of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence during a Congressional hearing.

“To the best of my recollection, during that same period of service, I do not recall ever feeling pressured to do so,” Rogers said.

“I’m not going to discuss the specifics of conversations with the President of the United States, but I stand by the comment I just made to you, sir,” Rogers said in response to a question from Senator Mark Warner, Ranking Member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

Rogers in fact had heated exchange of words with Warner during the Congressional hearing.

“I stand by my previous statement, that we are in a public session here and I do not feel that it is appropriate for me to address confidential information,” said Dan Coats, Director of National Intelligence.

“Most of the information I’ve shared with the President, obviously, is directed toward intelligence matters during our oval briefings every morning at the White House, or most mornings when both the president and I'm in town,” Coats said.

“But for intelligence-related matters, or any other matters that have been discussed, it is my belief that it’s inappropriate for me to share that with the public,” he added.