I-Day horror: Man sexually assaults minor girl in Chandigarh park

August 15, 2017 16:09 IST

A girl returning home after attending the Independence Day function at her school in Chandigarh was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man in a park on Tuesday, the police said.

The incident happened at the children’s traffic park, located in the heart of the city, on Tuesday morning.

 

“The accused, aged around 40 years, forcibly took the 12-year-old girl to the park, sexually assaulted her and fled,” Investigating Officer in the case, Sub-Inspector Kuldeep said.

The victim, a student of Class 8 of a government school, was taken to a government hospital in Sector 16 for a medical examination, the officer said, adding a case has been registered.

When contacted, Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Eish Singhal said further probe in the case was under progress.

Tuesday’s incident comes barely over a week after the 29-year-old daughter of a senior IAS officer was stalked by the son of Haryana BJP chief and his friend.

