Hundreds gather to mourn murdered priest Father Jacques Hamel

August 02, 2016 22:34 IST

France paid its last respects on Tuesday to Father Jacques Hamel, the 85-year-old priest murdered by jihadists last week, at an emotional funeral held under tight security at Rouen cathedral in northern France.

"As brutal and unfair and horrible as Jacques' death was, we have to look deep into our hearts to find the light," said Rouen Archbishop Dominique Lebrun.

Some 2,000 mourners packed the soaring Gothic sanctuary, with hundreds more watching the ceremony, which began minutes after a heavy rainstorm, on a giant screen outside.

A section of pews in the 11th-century cathedral was filled by residents of Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, the nearby industrial town where the two jihadists, both 19, slit Hamel's throat as he celebrated mass in an attack that shocked the country as well as the Catholic Church.

A red stole, symbolising Christ's martyrdom, was draped over a giant cross beside the altar, with the Rouen diocese explaining that "Father Hamel's death was similar to that of Christ, unjustly convicted and put to death."

Another red stole was set atop a white priest's vestment lying over Hamel's coffin.

In a show of inter-faith solidarity, Muslims and Jews were among the mourners.

"It was a duty," Hassan Houays, a Muslim maths teacher from Saint-Etienne, said. "We are here so that we can get along together."

Reconciliation was an overarching theme of the mass, which recalled Jesus urging his followers to "love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you."

Hamel's sister Roselyne told the congregation: "Let us learn to live together. The world has so much need for hope."

IMAGE: People attend a funeral service to slain French parish priest Father Jacques Hamel at the Cathedral in Rouen, France. Father Jacques Hamel was killed last week in an attack on a church at Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray near Rouen that was carried out by assailants linked to Islamic State. Photograph: Charly Triballeau/Reuters