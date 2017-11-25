'Hugplomacy fail': Rahul Gandhi's new dig at PM Modi

November 25, 2017 18:29 IST

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Pakistan released 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind and Lashkar-e-Tayiba chief Hafiz Saeed from house arrest, saying that the former’s ‘hugplomacy’ with United States President Donald Trump failed.

Ribbing Modi, Gandhi on his Twitter handle said “more hugs were urgently needed” between PM Modi and Trump.

“Narendrabhai??? ???? ???. Terror mastermind is free. President Trump just delinked Pak military funding from LeT. Hugplomacy fail. More hugs urgently needed (sic),” he tweeted.

Earlier on November 24, Saeed was released from house arrest in Lahore.

Police guards were removed from his residence where a large number of supporters gathered to celebrate the end of his house arrest.

In his first address after being released, Saeed blamed India and the United States for his detention and raked up the issue of Kashmir.

Saeed was declared a global terrorist by the United Nations and the US for his role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which claimed the lives of 166 people and maimed over 300 others.

Image: Rahul Gandhi shakes hands with his supporters during a rally ahead of Gujarat state assembly elections, at a village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters