Hospital refuses to accept old notes from Sadananda Gowda to release brother's body

November 23, 2016 09:01 IST

Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda became the latest victim of the demonetisation drive on Tuesday after the administration of Kasturba Manipal Hospital in Mangaluru refused to accept old currency notes to clear the pending bills for handing over the body of his brother, ANI reported.

Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation Sadananda Gowda’s brother Bhaskar Gowda was receiving treatment in the hospital for severe jaundice for the last 10 days and breathed his last on Tuesday afternoon.

When the Union Minister, accompanied by his family members and friends, arrived at the hospital to take the body, he cleared Rs 60, 000 pending bills with old Rs 500 and Rs1,000 notes, which the hospital authorities declined to accept.

When the hospital refused to agree, Gowda cited the Central government’s directive, according to which hospitals have been asked to accept old currencies till November 24, but in vain. Thus, he asked the hospital management to give in written that they would not accept old currency notes.

They finally accepted the payment through a cheque, refusing to give anything in written.

Upset by the hospital, the Minister said an inquiry will be ordered.

“The central government has given clear directive that all private hospitals can accept old currency notes till November 24. If hospitals refuse to accept old notes, then the patients will have to face a lot of problems. The hospital's stance was not right,” Gowda was quoted as saying by ANI.