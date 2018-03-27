Hope 'our 56 inch strongman' has a plan on Doklam: Rahul

rediff.com

March 27, 2018 14:47 IST

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Doklam issue, saying he hoped the "56 inch strongman" has a plan to deal with the situation.

Gandhi's comments came after China on Monday asserted that Doklam belongs to it and India should have "learnt lessons" from the stand-off last year.

 

Recalling China's statement, Gandhi said on Twitter, "Last week thousands took my Twitter poll. 63% felt Modi Ji would use hugplomacy, blame RM and cry in public to deal with the Doklam issue!

"For India's sake, I hope you were wrong and our 56 inch strongman has a plan."

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day stand-off in Doklam near Sikkim last year after the Indian side stopped the building of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army.

