Hizb terrorists behind police party attack killed in encounter

Last updated on: June 01, 2017 17:31 IST

The security forces on Thursday killed two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, hours after a police party was targeted in Sopore area of north Kashmir at their behest.

The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Natipora area of Sopore in Baramulla district at around 3.30 am after receiving information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

During the searches, the two terrorists opened fire on the forces, triggering a gun-battle, he said.

Director General of Police S P Vaid said the killed terrorists were locals who belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen and were behind an attack on a police party.

"Yesterday (Wednesday), a grenade attack was carried out on a police deployment party in Sopore town in which four policemen were injured," Vaid told reporters.

"The description of assailants and CCTV footage helped in identifying and arresting two persons, including one who had hurled the grenade at the police party," the DGP said.

He said during interrogation, the arrested persons provided information about the hideout of the terrorists at whose behest they had carried out the attack.

"The security forces laid a cordon around the area. As they were closing in on the house where the militants were hiding, they (terrorists) opened fire. The security forces retaliated, leading to death of the two militants," the police chief said.

He said the terrorists were identified as Aijaz and Basharat.

IMAGE: Security forces during the cordon-and-search operation in Sopore. Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com