Hillary resumes campaign trail after illness

September 16, 2016 10:07 IST

After a brief hiatus due to illness, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has hit the election campaign trail with new vigor and energy as she announced rolling out detailed plans in 38 different policy areas.

“From now until November 8, everywhere I go, I am going to talk about my ideas for our country. You know, my campaign has rolled out detailed plans in 38 different policy areas,” she said at an election rally on Thursday in North Carolina, which was her first this week.

“... You see, I have this old-fashioned notion that if you are running for president, you should say what you plan to do, how you are going to get it done and how you are going to pay for it,” she said.

Clinton fell ill on Sunday during a 9/11 memorial ceremony in New York where she was seen stumbling limp-legged into her vehicle. She was later detected with pneumonia.

“I tried to power through it, but even I had to admit that maybe a few days of rest would do me good. And I’m not great at taking it easy, even under ordinary circumstances. But with just two months to go until election day... sitting at home was pretty much the last place I wanted to be,” she said.

“But, it turns out having a few days to myself was actually a gift. I talked with some old friends. I spent time with our very sweet dogs. I did some thinking. The campaign trail doesn’t really encourage reflection,” she added.

The White House aspirant was quick to turn her attention on criticising the policies of her 70-year-old Republican rival Donald Trump.

“We don’t need a president who says the minimum wage is too high. We need a president who knows that Americans deserve a raise to get to a living wage. We don’t need a president that wants to take away people's health coverage. We need a president who wants everyone to have quality, affordable healthcare,” she said amidst applause from the audience.

“We don’t need a president who apparently thinks only married people deserve paid leave and only mothers ever stay home with the kids. We don’t need someone who rushes out a half-baked plan just weeks before an election after decades of ignoring or putting down working moms. We need a president who has spent years fighting for these issues, who has a plan to support all families in all their various shapes,” she said.

Recalling Michelle Obama’s speech at Democratic Convention she said, “The real choice is not between Democrat or Republican. It is about who will have the power to shape our children for the next four years of their lives.”

“It’s also about the kind of country we want to be and what we want to leave behind for future generations... Are we going to work with our allies to keep us safe? Or are we going to put a loose cannon in charge who would risk everything generations of Americans have worked so hard to build?” she asked.

IMAGE: US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Thursday, as she resumed her campaign schedule after a bout with pneumonia. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters