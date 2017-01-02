HIGHLIGHTS: Our high command is the people of India, says PM in Lucknow

January 02, 2017 16:13 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a mega gathering as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Parivartan rally campaign in Uttar Pradesh.

Here are the highlights:

IMAGE: A PM Modi supporter at the mega event held at Ramabai Ambedkar ground in Lucknow. Photograph: Sandeep Pal

>> To change the fate of the country and for India to prosper as a nation, we have to change UP first

>> Those who are corrupt say remove Modi, I say remove black money; they say remove Modi, I say remove corruption. You decide what we want to remove

>> Vote for the development of Uttar Pradesh, forget all caste and creed, as BJP is the only party that can save UP

>> Our high command is the people of India. We have no other high command

>> Give all your votes to the BJP. Give full majority to the BJP like you did in the Centre. The full force of Delhi is with you and in no time Uttar Pradesh would have changed

>> We will remove goondaism from Uttar Pradesh. The fight to end corruption will not stop here

>> For other parties, the elections might be about winning and losing. For the BJP, the 2017 elections is a matter of responsibility. We will have that responsibility, so we have to ready ourselves up to take the responsibility up

>> Never ever forget ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’... We want the best for those who are with us, and we also want the best for those who are not with us.... We must all live in harmony