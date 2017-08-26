rediff.com

Haryana deputy advocate general sacked for accompanying Dera head

Haryana deputy advocate general sacked for accompanying Dera head

August 26, 2017 18:42 IST

 

The Haryana government on Saturday sacked Haryana’s deputy advocate general for “accompanying” Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh after the Dera Sacha Sauda chief’s conviction in a rape case.

The state government terminated the services of DAG Gurdas Salwara on the recommendations of Haryana’s Advocate General Baldev Raj Mahajan.

 

“It is found that yesterday the DAG accompanied the baba,” Mahajan said.

He said the DAG was a government servant and was not allowed to practice such things.

“The DAG has relations with the Dera,” he claimed.

The action from the AG office came in the wake of a video clip purportedly showing the DAG in lawyer’s robes carrying a suitcase of the Dera head after his conviction by a CBI court in Panchkula on Friday. 

