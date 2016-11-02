rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Halloween treat! Obama sings 'Purple Rain' to tot dressed as Prince

Halloween treat! Obama sings 'Purple Rain' to tot dressed as Prince

November 02, 2016 14:19 IST

The President of the United States and the First Lady hosted their annual Halloween party on Monday. And when he saw a trick or treater dressed up as Prince, he broke out in song.

The 2-year-old boy, named Cruz, was trick-or-treating at the White House on Monday with his sister, Brooklyn, when the US president world took notice of the young Prince look-a-like waiting to receive his Halloween candy.

Obama then started to sing Prince’s popular “Purple Rain” as he handed Cruz his candy.

And man, check out the pipes on the US president. 

AGENCIES
Tags: Halloween, United States, Obama, Cruz, Brooklyn
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2014

rediff on the net© 2016 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly