March into Kashmir to 'obey' pending order of Jinnah: Saeed to Pak army

August 17, 2016 02:24 IST

In a fresh rhetoric, Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed has asked Pakistan Army Chief General Raheel Sharif to send troops to Kashmir to ‘obey’ the pending order of Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Addressing a rally held under the banner of ‘Defence Council of Pakistan’ in Karachi on Sunday, Saeed claimed, “Kashmiris had announced before the partition that it wanted to remain with Pakistan. But after partition India forcibly sent army to Jammu and Kashmir.”

“On this Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah ordered commander-in-chief to respond by sending troops but he refused (to obey his orders). Now, I ask Gen Raheel Sharif to send troops in (Jammu and) Kashmir as Quaid-e-Azam’s order is pending,” Saeed said.

He said that he is not asking for a war with India but they (Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Raheel) must form a strategy with regard to Kashmir issue.

Saeed, the founder of the Lashkar-e-Tayyaba who carries a $10-million (Rs 67 crores) bounty on his head, asked Prime Minister Sharif to break his silence and respond to Modi’s strong statements on Kashmir and Balochistan.

“Pakistan has become a war zone and innocent Kashmiris are being killed while Modi is talking of separating Balochistan. Why our prime minister is silent and reluctant to respond to Modi in the same manner,” he asked.