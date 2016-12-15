Gym instructor kills Flipkart delivery man over a phone

December 15, 2016 20:31 IST

A delivery man working with e-commerce major Flipkart was allegedly murdered by a gym instructor in Bengaluru to get hold of the mobile phone he had ordered, as he did not have money to pay in return, police said on Thursday.

The incident that happened on December 9 came to light only on December 11 when 28-year-old Nanjundaswamy's body was found at a building housing the gym in Vijayanagar Police station limits.

The gym instructor Varun Kumar K (22) has been arrested for murder and destruction of evidence, police said.

They said Kumar had placed an order for a mobile phone on Flipkart on December 8 and the delivery man had come to deliver the mobile phone to the gym on December 9 afternoon.

From the investigation it is clear that Kumar killed him with a knife with an intention to get hold of the phone and the money Nanjundaswamy had, officials added.

Police have recovered Rs 10,000 from Kumar which he had stolen from the delivery man along with the mobile phone and another phone that had to be delivered to another customer.

His police custody has been obtained for further investigation, officials said.