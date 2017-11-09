Patidar members meet Cong's Sibal over quota issue

November 09, 2017 00:09 IST

Members of the Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti started holding talks with senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal late on Wednesday to know how the party plans to grant reservation to Patidars if voted to power in the upcoming assembly polls in Gujarat.

The meeting started at 11.30 pm. Sibal, who was scheduled to arrive at 9 pm, reached the venue late.

“We have been invited to hold a meeting with Sibal and other Congress leaders to discuss the road map prepared by the party to grant reservation to Patidars,” PAAS leader Dinesh Bambhania said.

Hardik was not present during the meeting, that is going on at Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters in the city.

Hardik has set a condition that he would support the Congress in the assembly election, due next month, only if the party committed itself to allotting reservation in education and government jobs to his community under the Other Backward Classes category.

He had set November 7 as the deadline for the Congress to make its stand clear on the issue.

The polling for the two-phase elections in the state will take place on December 9 and 14 and votes will be counted on December 18.