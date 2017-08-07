Govt must punish guilty, not collude with culprits: Rahul on stalking case

August 07, 2017 07:58 IST

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi condemned the alleged stalking of a woman by the son of a senior Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Chandigarh, saying the state government must punish the guilty and not “collude” with culprits and mindset they represent.

Gandhi took to Twitter to condemn the incident without naming anyone, a day after Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala’s son, Vikas and his friend Ashish Kumar were arrested for allegedly stalking the girl and released on bail soon after.

“Condemn attempt to kidnap & outrage modesty of young lady in Chdgrh. BJP Govt must punish the guilty; not collude with culprits & mindset they represent,” he tweeted.

The girl had accused Vikas and his friend Ashish Kumar of stalking her on Friday night after which they were arrested, the police said.

Both were booked under section 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code and 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs), they said.