GJM will give 12-hr relaxation to schools to evacuate students

June 21, 2017 18:55 IST

Amidst a burgeoning political crisis in Darjeeling, Assistant General Secretary of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha Binay Tamang on Wednesday said all schools in Darjeeling will be given a relaxation for 12 hours on June 23 to evacuate students from the city.

Speaking to reporters in Darjeeling, Tamang said, "All schools in Darjeeling will be given relaxation for 12 hours on June 23 to evacuate students from the city."

Earlier in the day, residents and labourers were seen leaving the hills due to the indefinite strike called by GJM for a separate state of Gorkhaland.

"All things are under close watch. Regarding forces we don't want to make any comment," Additional Director General of Police Vivek Sahai said.

Meanwhile, a major demonstration was held in Bengaluru city on Tuesday in support of GJM demand for Gorkhaland.

Even as the indefinite strike called by GJM entered into its eighth day on Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee left for her Netherlands visit.

Banerjee, who left to address a United Nations meet, said her ministers were monitoring the situation in violence-hit Darjeeling.

"Violent protests won't be tolerated. My ministers are monitoring the situation," she had said at Kolkata airport before leaving.

The GJM announced an indefinite strike encompassing Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts and the Dooars protesting against Mamata Banerjee's decision to make Bengali language compulsory in state-run schools.

The strike was called even after the chief minister assured that the new rule would not be imposed in the hill districts.

The protestors are also asking for a separate Gorkhaland, a long pending demand of the people of the hills.Later, Gurung claimed that the West Bengal Police are illegally entering their supporters' houses and torturing them and also accused them of killing two of his supporters.

He said that GJM would further strengthen their agitation.

Banerjee tore into the GJM supporters and said that they aren't listening to the court, even after it had passed an order citing the bandh was 'illegal'.

IMAGE: A small boy plays with a scooter at a road as security forces personnel guard during Gorkha Janamukti Morcha's indefinite strike in Darjeeling. Photograph: Ashok Bhaumik/PTI Photo