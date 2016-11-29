Gen Bajwa takes charge as Pak Army chief

Last updated on: November 29, 2016 13:34 IST

General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday took over as Pakistan’s new army chief, succeeding Gen Raheel Sharif at a ceremony held in Rawalpindi.

Gen Sharif handed over the command of the army to Chief of Army Staff Bajwa at a ceremony held in the Army Hockey Stadium, close to the General Headquarters.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday appointed Bajwa as army chief by elevating him to the rank of four-star general.

Gen Sharif in January had declared he would not seek extension. “I will retire on the due date,” he had said.

There were speculations that the government would give him extension at the eleventh hour citing reasons that he was needed by the country to lead war on terror. The post of Army chief is the most powerful in Pakistan.

Gen Sharif spent his last day in office on Monday completing a round of farewell meetings.

The main activity at the General Headquarters ahead of Tuesday's ceremony was the farewell corps commanders' conference that was attended by Gen Bajwa, corps commanders and principal staff officers, Dawn News reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, they paid rich tribute to General Sharif for his leadership and professional acumen and lauded his services for the nation.

Speaking at the conference, General Sharif thanked the commanders for assisting him in execution of his duties during his tenure.

He also visited the Inter-Services Intelligence headquarters in Islamabad to pay tribute to the sacrifices and successes of the spy agency in fighting terrorism and strengthening the defence of the motherland.

The outgoing COAS had earlier visited military formations across the country. He had also paid farewell calls on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and President Mamnoon Hussain.

With inputs and photograph from ANI.