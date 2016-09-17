'Depressed' Hyderabad university student hangs himself in hostel room

Last updated on: September 17, 2016 19:41 IST

A fine arts student at the University of Hyderabad, which was rocked by the suicide of PhD scholar Rohith Vemula earlier this year, allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room in the wee hours of Saturday apparently under depression, police said.

Nelli Praveen Kumar, aged about 25, a first semester student of Master of Fine Arts course of Department of Fine Arts, Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication, was found hanging from ceiling in the room at about 4.15 am, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madhapur) Kartikeya told media persons.

As per the information available so far, Praveen belongs to a backward caste, the DCP said.

Praveen's roommate, M Raj, who is also his classmate, returned from his painting studio and found the room latched from inside. When Praveen did not open the door despite several knocks, his roommate alerted other students in the hostel. They managed to push the door open and found him (Praveen) hanging from the ceiling, he said.

"Praveen was immediately shifted to the University Health Centre. After preliminary examination by the medical officer, he was rushed to a private hospital. After examining him, doctors declared him dead," the senior police officer said.

On receiving information, police reached the hospital and one team went to the hostel room and recovered a laptop, a tablet, two cell phones and two notebooks after a search.

"In one of the notebooks, a note has been found, which is believed to have been written by the deceased, but the handwriting has to be compared for which it will be sent to forensic science laboratory," the DCP said.

As per the content of that particular note, it seems that Praveen was apparently under depression and perhaps he was "comparing his own performance", Kartikeya said.

In one of the notebooks, on September 9, Praveen wrote about his state of mind. "Why am I unable to study well? Why am I so scared of everything? Why am I unable to mingle with anyone? When I went to the department today morning, one student came and greeted me but I could not acknowledge properly, why am I like this? I have to study well and do something otherwise there is no meaning to my life. Why am I always unhappy? Why do I have this feeling that I am a lonely person?" Praveen wrote.

"During the investigation, we spoke to some people, who were known to him, including his roommate, about what could be the possible reason (for the suicide). We are analysing all evidences... We need to speak to some more people and also his family members to verify if he had any personal issues. Step by step, investigation is underway and it will be done in a fair manner," he said.

UoH Pro Vice-Chancellor Vipin Srivastava said Praveen was admitted to MFA course around one-and-half-months ago.

"It (suicide) is an unfortunate incident. We don't know the reasons for him to resort to the extreme step. It is a shock to all of us. He was good at academics and had never expressed any kind of depression," he said.

A case under section 174 CrPC (unnatural death) has been booked in connection with the incident, the DCP said, adding his brother reached the hospital and his body was later moved to Osmania General hospital by police for postmortem.

Praveen, who hailed from Shadnagar town of Mahabubnagar district in Telangana had on Friday attended his classes, the Pro V-C said.

The University condoled the untimely death of Praveen and the Department of Fine Arts held a condolence meeting.

On the allegation of some varsity students that the ambulance reached the hostel late and the students had to take Praveen on a bike to the health centre, Srivastava said, "Praveen was taken to the health centre on a bike. But, there was no delay as such by the ambulance."

"We look after our students very well. New students can also attend counselling centre on the University. Some students can make allegations... People are entitled to their opinion... But the allegations are baseless," he said.

Rohith Vemula's suicide on January 17 at the UoH had sparked massive nationwide protests, resulting in a fierce political slugfest, with a string of political parties and Dalit organisations siding with students and accusing the BJP and varsity administration of being anti-Dalit.

He was among five research scholars, who were suspended by the varsity in August last year and one of the accused in the case of assault on an ABVP student leader. The suspension was later revoked.

UoH has been witnessing sporadic protests since Vemula's vdeath, with students demanding removal of Appa Rao from the VC's post. Appa Rao and others were earlier booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and for abetment of Vemula's suicide.

IMAGE: Praveen Kumar. Photograph: ANI