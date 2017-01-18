From Mumbai to Washington: Dancers to shine at Trump's inaugural ceremony

January 18, 2017 15:55 IST

A troupe of 30 Indian performers mostly from Bollywood who are being trained by Suresh Mukund, a young choreographer from Nalasopara in Mumbai, would be performing at the inaugural ceremony before US President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office on January 20.

The 29-year-old choreographer, who is camping in Washington for the past few days preparing for the performance, is super excited to have grabbed this once in a lifetime chance.

“This is nothing like a dream come true for me. It’s a lifetime chance. I, along with my assistant Karthik Priyadarshan are working hard to train Indian performers, to match their steps with American performers since a few days,” he said from Washington.

Mukund has conceptualised a seven-minute medley of Indian classical and Bollywood dance that is scheduled to be played during the swearing-in extravaganza.

Former Miss India Manasvi Mamgai will lead the dance troupe at the function that will be held at West Lawn of the US Capitol, he said adding Manasvi played a crucial role to grab this chance to me.

Mukund belongs to a dance group titled Kings United India which won a world championship held overseas in 2015.

Trump will be sworn-in as the 45th US President on January 20. The celebrations around Trump’s inauguration beginning on Thursday has been organised around the theme ‘Make America Great Again’ which not only caught the imagination of the Americans during the gruelling election campaign, but also propelled the real-estate tycoon to victory.

Image: Suresh Mukund, a young choreographer from Nalasopara, was also responsible for the choreography for the movie ABCD 2. Photograph: Suresh Mukund/Facebook