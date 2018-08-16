4 soldiers injured in encounter with infiltrating terrorists

August 16, 2018 17:12 IST

Four soldiers were injured in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Nowgam sector of Kupwara district on Thursday, officials said.

Army soldiers noticed some suspicious movement near the Line of Control and challenged the suspected terrorists at around 3 am, the officials said.

They said the infiltrators started firing towards the position of Army personnel, who retaliated effectively.

Four soldiers were injured in the exchange of fire, they said adding the injured personnel were evacuated to a medical facility in Kupwara.

Defence and Army officials did not comment on the incident, saying they were ascertaining details from the ground.

Meanwhile, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in Tangdhar sector in Kupwara district, officials in Srinagar said on Thursday.

The ceasefire violation took place in Saedapora area along the Line of Control in Tangdhar sector late on Wednesday night as Pakistani troops opened fire towards Indian posts, the officials said.

They said the Indian Army retaliated in adequate measure, triggering intermittent exchange of fire between the two sides.

The firing stopped at 5 am, the officials said, adding there was no report of any casualty on either side.

Defence officials said they were ascertaining the details from the ground.

Image used only for representation.