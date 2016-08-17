40 days on, peace continues to evade Kashmir

August 17, 2016 11:21 IST

Curfew remained in force in Srinagar district, Anantnag town and Magam area of Budgam district as a precautionary measure even as normal life was paralysed for the 40th consecutive day on Wednesday in Kashmir where 63 persons have been killed in the ongoing unrest.

"Curfew has been imposed in Magam area of Budgam district where four persons were killed in security forces firing on Tuesday. Curfew also remained in force in Srinagar district and Anantnag town," a police official said.

He said restrictions on the movement of the people have been imposed in the rest of the Valley.

Heavy deployment of security forces has been carried out in Srinagar city with all roads leading to the local office of United Nations Military Observers Group (UNMOG) at Sonawar sealed.

The separatists groups have called for a march to the UN office in Srinagar to impress upon the global body to intervene and resolve the Kashmir issue.

The separatists have threatened a 72-hour sit-in protests if their proposed march to the UN office is not allowed by the government.

Normal life in the Valley remained crippled for the 40th day on Wednesday.

Schools, colleges and private offices remained closed while public transport remained off the roads due to the strike called by the separatists.

The attendance in government offices was thin.

Internet and mobile services across the Valley remained suspended. While broadband services were snapped on Saturday evening, the mobile telephony was suspended late in the night on the same day.

Normal life has been affected due to protests against the killing of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces on July 8.

The separatist camp is spearheading the protests in the Valley over the civilian killings.

As many as 63 persons including two cops have been killed and several thousand others have been injured in the clashes that began on July 9.

Image: Security personnel stand guard in a locality in the Valley. Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com