5 terrorists killed in Kashmir as army foils infiltration bid

August 15, 2016 22:34 IST

Five terrorists were killed as the army on Monday foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Uri sector of Kashmir.

“Alert troops noticed some suspicious movement along the Line of Control in Uri Sector in north Kashmir's Baramulla district this morning and challenged the intruders,” an army official said.

He said the intruders opened firing towards the army positions which was retaliated by the soldiers.

“Two militants were killed in the initial exchange of firing while three others were killed late in the day,” the official said.

He said search operations were continuing in the area till reports came in.

He said arms, ammunition and warlike stores were recovered from scene of the gunbattle.

This is the fourth infiltration bid foiled by the army along the LoC in Kashmir in the past three weeks, killing 12 terrorists.

Two soldiers were also injured in the Uri operation, Army’s Udhampur-based Northern Command wrote on its Twitter handle.

It said both the injured soldiers have been evacuated and their condition is stable.

