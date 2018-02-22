rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Five days later, PM Modi tweets on Trudeau visit

Five days later, PM Modi tweets on Trudeau visit

February 22, 2018 23:30 IST

Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Thursday said he looks forward to holding talks with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on Friday to further strengthen relations between the two nations.

“I look forward to meeting PM @JustinTrudeau tomorrow and holding talks on further strengthening India-Canada relations in all spheres. I appreciate his deep commitment to ties between our two countries,” Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi not receiving Trudeau at the airport, a courtesy he extended to some world leaders in the past, had triggered speculation in Canada that it was a snub to him for the rising Sikh radicalism in that country.

 

However, government sources had strongly rejected the speculation, insisting normal diplomatic protocol has been extended to Trudeau.

“I hope PM @JustinTrudeau and his family had a very enjoyable stay so far. I particularly look forward to meeting his children Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien,” the PM said in another tweet.

He also posted a picture from his 2015 Canada visit when he had met Trudeau and Ella-Grace.

Image: The PM posted this throwback photo of him meeting Canada’s Justin Trudeau and his daughter Ella Grace. Photograph: @narendramodi/Twitter

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Justin Trudeau, Narendra Modi, Ella-Grace, JustinTrudeau, Ella Grace
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use