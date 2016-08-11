rediff.com

54 IS supporters arrested in India so far

August 11, 2016 16:15 IST

As many as 54 supporters and sympathisers of dreaded terror group Islamic State have been arrested from various parts of the country, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

The National Investigation Agency and state police forces have registered cases to investigate the alleged links with the IS in different places, Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said.

“54 IS supporters or sympathisers have so far been arrested before they could carry out any terrorist attack in the country,” he said, replying to a written question.

Ahir said the NIA has so far charge-sheeted 29 accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.

As per available information, some individuals have been reported missing from Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand and West Bengal and are suspected to have joined terrorist outfits like the IS, the minister said.

