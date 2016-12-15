20 fake accounts, Rs 60 crore found in I-T raid on Axis branch in Noida

December 15, 2016 15:36 IST

On a trail of a jeweller who allegedly sold bullion worth Rs 600 crore, the Income Tax Department on Thursday unearthed Rs 60 crore from the accounts of 20 shell companies in a raid at an Axis bank branch in sector 51 here.

A team of the department raided the Axis bank branch in Noida and searched the accounts.

In the search, Rs 60 crore were found in 20 accounts of as many shell companies, an official said, adding the I-T team was scanning the records to trace the directors of these companies.

An IT team had earlier found that a jeweller here had sold gold bricks worth Rs 600 crore after demonetisation and has accounts in the same branch of the bank.

The jeweller’s name has not been disclosed by the officials yet.

Last month, the Delhi Police had caught two people with Rs 3.5 crore in new currency as they came out of the Kashmere Gate branch of the bank, also in central Delhi.

After the prime minister’s sudden announcement abolishing high value currency, the government has allowed people to deposit the outlawed 500 and 1000 rupee notes in bank accounts till December 30.

It has said that deposits of more than 2.5 lakh will attract scrutiny by the taxman.