rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » 20 fake accounts, Rs 60 crore found in I-T raid on Axis branch in Noida

20 fake accounts, Rs 60 crore found in I-T raid on Axis branch in Noida

December 15, 2016 15:36 IST

On a trail of a jeweller who allegedly sold bullion worth Rs 600 crore, the Income Tax Department on Thursday unearthed Rs 60 crore from the accounts of 20 shell companies in a raid at an Axis bank branch in sector 51 here.

A team of the department raided the Axis bank branch in Noida and searched the accounts.

In the search, Rs 60 crore were found in 20 accounts of as many shell companies, an official said, adding the I-T team was scanning the records to trace the directors of these companies.

An IT team had earlier found that a jeweller here had sold gold bricks worth Rs 600 crore after demonetisation and has accounts in the same branch of the bank.

The jeweller’s name has not been disclosed by the officials yet.

Last month, the Delhi Police had caught two people with Rs 3.5 crore in new currency as they came out of the Kashmere Gate branch of the bank, also in central Delhi.

After the prime minister’s sudden announcement abolishing high value currency, the government has allowed people to deposit the outlawed 500 and 1000 rupee notes in bank accounts till December 30.

It has said that deposits of more than 2.5 lakh will attract scrutiny by the taxman.

 

© Copyright 2016 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2014

rediff on the net© 2016 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly