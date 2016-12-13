Ex-Pak soldier caught crossing border in Jammu

December 13, 2016 23:09 IST

Foiling an infiltration bid, the Border Security Force nabbed an ex-armyman of Pakistan while he was trying to sneak into India through the International Border along Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Two Pakistani currency notes of denomination of Rs 500 each, two identity cards, one small knife and a paper with ‘CMA Lahore Cantt’ written on it were recovered from the arrested person, a BSF officer said.

The arrested person was identified as Mohammad Baksh, a resident of village Gandiyal, tehsil Parsroor of district Sailkot in Pakistan, the officer said.

On questioning, he revealed that he has served in Pakistan army and was now a pensioner.

"In the intervening night of December 12 and 13, aggressive domination by alert border men in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district foiled an infiltration bid," the officer said.

He said the infiltration bid was attempted under the cover of dense fog and thick sarkanda growth in which one Pakistani intruder was apprehended.

On Monday night, a suspected movement of 4 to 5 persons was spotted inside Pakistan side close to the IB, the vigilant BSF troops kept their movement under close observation despite poor visibility in the area.

"In order to have a better observation of the area, BSF troops fired Para illuminating bombs, resulting in the suspected persons’ retreat towards Pakistan territory," the officer said.

He said after some time, movement of one suspected person was again spotted by the alert jawans close to the International boundary at about 50 meters ahead of fence, moving suspiciously inside the Indian territory.

"The alert BSF jawans challenged the intruder but he kept on moving without any heed on which a few precautionary rounds were fired in his direction. However, the intruder escaped unhurt due to the undulating ground in the area," he said.

He said after that, the entire area was kept under strict vigil. Subsequently the intruder again showed up at some distance and was apprehended by an alert BSF party ahead of fence, the officer said.

"It would be relevant to mention here that the Pakistani agencies are making regular and desperate attempts to infiltrate militants, intruders with ill-intentions inside Indian territory in order to execute their nefarious designs," the officer said.

