Ex-BSP MP's son who brandished gun at 5-star hotel surrenders

October 18, 2018 12:08 IST

Former Bahujan Samaj Party MP son Ashish Pandey who had brandished pistol at guests and threatened them in the foyer of a five-star hotel in New Delhi surrendered before a court on Thursday.

A surrender application, filed through lawyer S P M Triathi, said that Pandey, the son of former BSP lawmaker Rakesh Pandey, has been wrongly framed in the FIR and subjected to media trial.

It further said Pandey is ready to submit before the court voluntarily and the police may be directed to take him into custody if required.

Before his surrender, in a video statement Ashish Pandey said, “I’m being projected like I’m a wanted terrorist and the police across the nation is looking for me. A Look Out Circular has been issued against me. If you check the CCTV footage, you'll find who went to ladies toilet that night and who threatened whom.

“I took the gun with me for safety. I didn’t brandish it. It was hanging behind me all the time. I didn’t even address that girl, she pushed me and made obscene hand gestures. I’ve faith in the judiciary and so I have decided to surrender. There is no history of police case against me.”

The court had on Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant against Ashish Pandey for brandishing a pistol at guests and threatening them in the foyer of a five-star hotel here.

A video of the incident that occurred early on Sunday went viral on social media resulting in public outrage. It prompted the police to step in and launch a hunt for the accused who had gone missing after the incident.