Ex-Bihar MLA gets life term in 29-yr-old murder case

January 04, 2017 00:47 IST

Former MLA Ranveer Yadav was convicted in a murder case that dates back to 1988. M I Khan reports from Patna.

A Bihar court on Tuesday sentenced former MLA Ranveer Yadav to life imprisonment in a 29-year-old murder case.

Additional District Judge Phool Singh of Munger district court has pronounced the sentence against Yadav. He was convicted in the case on December 24 last year.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 after finding him guilty in the murder case of Sunil Yadav in 1988.

According to police chargesheet, Yadav, an Independent MLA from Khagaria assembly seat, had shot at Sunil, seriously injuring him on December 6, 1988 following an argument between the two over grazing of goats.

Sunil later succumbed to injuries during treatment at hospital.

The police had lodged an FIR against Yadav on the basis of Sunil's dying declaration on the day of the incident itself.

Two years later, in 1990, Yadav contested and won the assembly polls as an Independent from Khagaria.

He then married two sisters -- Poonam Devi Yadav and Krishna Yadav -- and all three of them started living together.

While Yadav's first wife Poonam is the Janata Dal-United MLA from Khagaria, her younger sister Krishna contested and lost against Lok Janashakti Party's Mehboob Ali Kaiser from the Khagaria Lok Sabha seat in 2014.

After the court order, Yadav has said that he will approach the Patna high court for justice.

With additional inputs from PTI