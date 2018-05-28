EVMs malfunction mars bypolls in Maharashtra, UP

Last updated on: May 28, 2018 15:38 IST

Voting in the Palghar and Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha bypolls in Maharashtra and Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh was on Monday marred by reported malfunctioning of electronic voting machines in some booths.

In Maharashtra, Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh leader and former MP Prakash Ambedkar said around 450 EVMs malfunctioned.

"There have been certain cases of failure due to technical problem of EVMs and VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) machines during polling in Palghar and Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha constituencies which have been replaced," an election official said.

Besides, around 15,000 voters from Mali Ali, Mavanda, Navale and Nandanvan villages in Palghar's Vasai tehsil boycotted polling, citing lack of developmental works in their area.

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi leader Hitendra Thakur claimed that "the entire election commission machinery is working on behalf of the BJP in Palghar."

There were phone calls from the office of a local BJP functionary in Palghar to housing societies about making arrangements for snacks and refreshments for member-voters, Thakur said.

In Uttar Pradesh, The Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal have raised allegations of rigging in the Kairana Lok Sabha and the Noorpur assembly bye-elections after EVM malfunction was reported in several booths.

The RLD's candidate in Kairana Tabassum Hasan has written to the Chief Election Commissioner complaining about malfunctioning EVM and VVPATs in the constituency.

Despite raising the flag, the administration is not dealing with the issue and voters were being deprived of their right, she wrote, urging the EC to urgently send engineers and technicians to repair the machines.

As per her complaint, EVM related issues have been reported in booths in each of the five Assembly segments in Kairana. Shamli: 47 booths, Kairana 13, Gangoh 48, Nakud 38, and Thana Bhawan 9.

"'Machines are being tampered everywhere. Faulty machines haven't been replaced in Muslim and Dalit dominated areas. They (BJP) think they can win polls like this. That won't happen," Tabassum said while speaking to mediapersons.

Tabassum is pitted against Mriganka Singh, daughter of Hukum Singh whose death made the election necessary.

Tabassum is supported by the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and also claims the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

In Noorpur, the BJP announced the name of Avani Singh, wife of late MLA Lokendra Chauhan, as its candidate. The SP has fielded Naeemul Hasan as its candidate.

In Palghar, the bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting BJP MP Chintaman Wanaga. The BJP's bickering ally Shiv Sena has fielded the late MP's son, Srinivas Wanaga, in a bid to garner the sympathy vote.

The BJP has put up former Congress minister Rajendra Gavit and the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi is also in the fray with the nomination of its ex-MP Baliram Jadhav.

Kiran Raja Gahla of the CPI-M, which has a base in Talasari and Dahanu areas, and former MP Damu Shingada (Congress) are also contesting in a multi-cornered fight from the Palghar seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

The Sena had earlier accused the BJP of distributing cash to voters.

During a rally, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray played an audio clip wherein Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis purportedly exhorted the party cadre to win the elections "by all means possible."

Fadnavis had said the audio recording was doctored.

An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' today said its nominee will win the Palghar seat, despite the BJP roping in UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the poll campaign.

"Lord Ram will emerge from the ballot box, wielding bow and arrow (Sena's symbol) and win this seat," it said.

The constituency includes extended suburbs of Mumbai like Vasai, Virar, Nalasopara and Palghar in the newly-created Palghar district.

In Bhandara-Gondia, the BJP and the NCP have locked horns in the bypoll, being held after the resignation of BJP MP Nana Patole.

Patole, a leader of the powerful OBC Kunbi community, had switched side from the Congress to the BJP and was elected as an MP from the constituency, located in the Vidarbha region, in 2014 by defeating former Union minister and NCP heavyweight Praful Patel.

The NCP, which has allied with the Congress, has fielded former BJP MLA Madhukar Kukde, against BJP's Hemant Patle, who belongs to the Powar community and is also a former legislator.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters