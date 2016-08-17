Evacuation of Indians from Yemen not possible now: Sushma Swaraj

Last updated on: August 17, 2016 18:40 IST

After rescuing thousands from war-struck Yemen, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday said that the government is not in a position to evacuate more Indians from the Arab nation any more.

She said this in response to a tweet from a person who stated that a woman from Hyderabad was stuck in Hajjah, 127 km from Yemen's capital Sanaa, along with her children after her husband divorced her and left for the United States.

"We evacuated more than 4,500 Indians and over 2,500 foreigners from Yemen," Swaraj tweeted.

The minister said that the government made repeated requests calling upon Indians to leave Yemen.

"We had to close our embassy in Sanaa due to situation prevailing there," she said, adding that some people chose to stay back.

"Some of those evacuated, returned to Yemen," she stated.

"We do not have our Embassy there. It is a war-torn situation. We are not in a position to evacuate people from Yemen at this stage," she added.

Yemen is under attack from a Saudi Arabia-led Arab coalition after an established government was dislodged from power by Houthi rebels.

The 16-month civil war has killed more than 6,500 people and displaced more than 2.5 million people.