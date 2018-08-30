2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Bandipora

rediff.com

August 30, 2018 11:27 IST

Two terrorists were killed on Thursday in an encounter with security forces in Hajin area of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hajin area following information about presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

 

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire towards security forces positions.

Two terrorists have been killed in the operation, the official said adding searches were still going on.

