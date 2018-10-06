rediff.com

EC to announce poll dates for MP, Rajasthan, C'garh, Mizoram

October 06, 2018 10:45 IST

The Election Commission is set to announce Saturday the poll schedules for Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The commission has convened a press conference Saturday afternoon.

 

It will also most likely announce the poll schedule for Telangana.

Sources in the commission said that the entire election exercise will be completed by the first week of December.

While polls in Chhattisgarh are likely to be held in two phases, elections in the other states might see polling in one phase, they said.

Tags: Mizoram, Election Commission, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh
 

