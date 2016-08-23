Assam cops seek help from Arunachal to rescue abducted son of BJP leader

August 23, 2016 17:46 IST

The Assam Police has sought the help of their Arunachal Pradesh counterparts to secure the release of Kuldeep Moran, son of a Bharatiya Janata Party leader, who was abducted by the Paresh Barua-led anti-talk United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent on August 1 from that state.

Assam Director General of Police Mukesh Sahay said on Tuesday, “As soon as we learnt about Kuldeep’s abduction in Arunachal Pradesh, we filed a case at Nakhung police station in Changlang district of that state from where he was kidnapped.”

“As the incident happened in Arunachal Pradesh, we will have to act only through their police. They are hopeful of securing his release. The main focus of the security forces and intelligence agencies is his safe release,” he said.

On the Islamic State-style video sent by the ULFA-I to TV news channels in which Kuldeep is purportedly shown surrounded by a group of armed masked terrorists, the DGP said it was the first time that such a video has been received.

“Its authenticity and contents are being investigated,” he said about the video in which Kuldeep, son of BJP’s Tinsukia Zilla Parishad vice-president Lakheswar Moran, is heard appealing to Assam Chief Minister Sarbanda Sonowal, his uncle and Sadia BJP member of legislative assembly Bolin Chetia, and his parents to secure his release from the kidnappers.

In the video, Kuldeep also expressed the fear that his life was in danger as he could be caught in a crossfire between the kidnappers and security forces.

He also said he was being moved from place to place.

Asked if ULFA-I was responsible for the kidnapping as claimed by the insurgent outfit, the DGP said, “It is more or less confirmed.”

On reports of ULFA-I’s subversive activities increasing in Upper Assam and recruiting of fresh cadre, the state police chief said, “We are alert and are carrying out operations against them. We have zero tolerance to insurgency. We have been tackling them since the last 30 years.”

He also informed that an umbrella organisation of ULFA-I, National Socialist Council of Nagaland -Khaplang and some Manipur-based terror outfits were mainly active in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Myanmar.

A ransom of Rs one crore has been demanded from his MLA uncle Bolin Chetia and Kuldeep’s mother and wife on Monday appealed to the ULFA-I through the media to release him, saying they do not have the finance to make the payment.

Stating that he had received a phone call from the ULFA-I regarding the ransom for his nephew’s release, Chetia told reporters today that paying that amount was not possible for him and that he did not endorse the idea of paying ransom money.

Chetia also said that he had apprised the chief minister about the kidnapping and the ransom demand and it was for him to take necessary action.

The ULFA-I had in a recent release admitted to have abducted Kuldeep.