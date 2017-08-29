Doklam was too small to affect Sino-India relations: Ram Madhav

August 29, 2017 15:38 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party has deemed the decision of the Indian and Chinese troops to withdraw from Doklam as a welcome development and stressed that the matter is too small to hamper the relationship between both the countries.

BJP leader Ram Madhav, while speaking to ANI, said, "What happened yesterday is a welcome development. Both India and China have accepted that this is too heavy a price to pay in our relations. It was a mature decision."

Refuting claims that calling off the armies is a temporary solution before the Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa summit, he said that India has held itself with dignity throughout the whole ordeal.

"It is a combination of firm ground posture and mature diplomatic endeavour. Maintaining peace in the border is a prerequisite for maintaining good bilateral relations," he said.

He also stressed that the BRICS summit would play an important role in strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

Bhutan welcomes end of Doklam standoff

Bhutan on Tuesday welcomed the end of the 73-day standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Doklam and hoped it would help in ensuring peace and tranquillity at the tri-junction.

"Bhutan welcomes the disengagement by the two sides at the face-off site in the Doklam area," the Bhutanese foreign ministry said.

In a major diplomatic breakthrough to end the prolonged standoff between their troops, India and China yesterday disengaged their border personnel at Doklam.

"We hope this contributes to the maintenance of peace and tranquility and status quo along the borders of Bhutan, China and India in keeping with the existing agreements between the respective countries," the Bhutanese foreign ministry said.

Troops of the two countries had been locked in a standoff in Doklam since June 16 after Indian troops stopped the Chinese Army from building a road in the disputed area.

India had deployed about 350 Army personnel in the area.

Bhutan and China have a dispute over Dokalam, a strategically key area at the Bhutan-India-China trijunction in the Sikkim sector.

