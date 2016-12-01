Dense fog in North India hits air, rail traffic; causes road accidents

December 01, 2016 10:14 IST

Flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport were affected for the second day on Thursday with four domestic flights diverted to other aerodromes amid low runway visibility due to dense fog.

Flight operations at Delhi airport are ‘intermittent’ but not ‘suspended’, an airport official said.

“The low visibility procedure was implemented at 3 am. ATC is clearing arrivals and departures as per the fog situation,” the official said.

He said four aircraft arriving at Delhi airport from different destination were diverted to other airports as they could not land at IGIA.

Meanwhile, Northern Railways said that 50 trains are running late due to dense fog.

In Mathura, at least 12 vehicles crashed into each other on Yamuna Exressway, killing one person and injuring more than 10 people.

In Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, two people died and six were injured in a head-on collision between a truck and an auto rickshaw due to dense fog.

Visibility was very low in many areas of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

With inputs and photographs from ANI.