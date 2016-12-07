Delhi: Heavy fog delays 81 trains, 3 cancelled

December 07, 2016 10:29 IST

Dense fog engulfed national capital New Delhi on Wednesday morning, leading to cancellation of three trains and delaying 81 others.

The operations at Delhi airport were near normal except for a few delays.

A senior railway official said train services were disrupted due to low visibility.

"81 trains are running late by several hours while three were cancelled and 12 rescheduled due to dense fog," the railway official said.

According to a MeT Department official, the visibility was recorded at 100 meters at 5.30am and 8.30am respectively at Safdarjung.

Visibility was recorded at zero at 5.30am at Palam, the official said.

Minimum temperature was 11.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, while the humidity was recorded at 98 per cent at 8.30am.

The MeT Department has forecast clear sky for the day with the maximum settling at 25 degrees.

On Tuesday, the maximum was 24.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius.