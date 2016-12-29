Delhi-based Rohit Tandon arrested after crores were found in his office

December 29, 2016 10:03 IST

Lawyer Rohit Tandon was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday night in connection with a money laundering case.

Tandon was found in his office and will be produced before a court on Thursday.

The Crime Branch and Delhi Police had earlier on December 11carried out raids at the office of his firm T&T Law and seized nearly Rs 13.5 crore, of which Rs 2.6 crore was in new banknotes released after demonetisation.

The lawyer had recently declared unaccounted income worth over Rs 125 crore after searches were carried out against him.

The development comes following the arrest of the manager of Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in the K G Marg area of New Delhi in connection with its money laundering probe in a criminal case of detection of nine alleged fake accounts with deposits worth Rs 34 crore post demonetisation.