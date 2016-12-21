rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi: 17-year-old girl shot dead allegedly by friend

Delhi: 17-year-old girl shot dead allegedly by friend

December 21, 2016 13:28 IST

A 17-year-old girl was shot dead allegedly by one of her male friends in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh area on Tuesday night.

The victim and her two friends, Shubham and Yogesh had gone to Rajouri Garden to have lunch on Tuesday.

"While coming back they stopped at Dwarka for shopping. The girl's mother called her around 7:30 pm," said a senior police officer.

After reaching her place, one of her friends came out of the car while the victim and her friend Shubham were inside the car, he said.

Her mother told police that she suddenly heard the sound of a bullet and saw her daughter lying in a pool of blood, he added.

Shubham fled from the spot. The victim's mother and her friend Yogesh took her to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, police said.

The murder weapon has been recovered. Shubham and his family are absconding. Police is trying to ascertain the motive behind the murder. Further details are awaited.

Image used for representation purpose only 

© Copyright 2016 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Shubham, Yogesh, Delhi, Dwarka, Najafgarh
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2014

rediff on the net© 2016 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly