DCW recruitment case: Kejriwal cries foul over his name in FIR

September 21, 2016 15:07 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that the Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered an FIR against him at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the "administrative and financial irregularities" in the functioning of the Delhi Commission for Women.

The AAP chief also distributed copies of the FIR which named him along with DCW chief Swati Maliwal as "known/suspected/unknown accused".

Continuing his tirade against Modi, Kejriwal said the AAP government will soon call a Special Session of Delhi assembly where he will expose the "conspiracy" behind the registration of the FIR.

Maliwal was on Monday booked by the Anti-Corruption Branch of the Delhi government on charges of alleged irregularities in recruitment in the women's panel.

"In the FIR registered by the ACB, my name is also there... But it does not contain any details on my alleged role. One does not put the name of the Chief Minister in the FIR just like that.

"It cannot happen without the Prime Minister's approval. It is clear that the FIR has the PM's nod. We will soon call a Special Session of the Delhi Assembly where we will expose the conspiracy behind this," the Delhi CM told reporters at his official residence.

Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia alleged that it is an attempt to "destabilise" the Delhi government.

The FIR was registered on a complaint by former DCW chief Barkha Shukla Singh.

A case under sections 13(D) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the IPC was registered against Maliwal, ACB chief Mukesh Kumar Meena had said.