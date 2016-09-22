3 days after Uri attack, 1 terrorist killed in Bandipora encounter

September 22, 2016 11:00 IST

A terrorist was killed as an encounter broke out with security forces in Bandipora district of north Kashmir on Thursday morning, army said.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in Aragam village of Bandipora, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation, an army official said.

He said as the forces were conducting the search operation, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering an encounter.

Firing was going on at the encounter site when last reports came in, the official said, adding more details about the operation were awaited.

The encounter comes three days after the Uri attacks which claimed the lives of 18 soldiers, leaving several others injured. In the Uri attacks, explosions and gunfire erupted as the militants attacked the camp, which is located barely few metres away from the Army’s Brigade Headquarters in Uri town, 102 kilometre from Srinagar.