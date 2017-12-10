Dangal actor Zaira Wasim molested on Mumbai-Delhi Vistara flight

December 10, 2017 11:25 IST

A mortifying experience on her Delhi-Mumbai Air Vistara flight left 17-year-old actor Zaira Wasim distraught and has caused widespread anger.

The Dangal actor alleged, in an Instagram video, that a middle-aged man sitting behind her on the flight tried to molest her.

Reportedly, the man was caressing her neck while she was asleep. She tried to record what the man was doing, but failed due to dim lights. She, however, managed to get a screenshot of the man’s activities on the flight to some extent.

The national award-winning actress called out to the cabin crew for help, but it was of no use. In the live video, she also expressed her displeasure with crew members of the flight.

Right after deboarding the flight, she took to Instagram to narrate her experience in a live video.

In the video, she can be seen fighting her tears and saying, “This is not done, I am disturbed. Is this how you’re going to take care of girls?”

Zaira ended her video by saying, “Who is going to help us girls? If we don’t help ourselves, nobody will come ahead.”

Hours after the incident, the airline replied saying they were carrying out a detailed investigation and had “zero tolerance” for such behaviour.

When questioned about the incident, the airline said, “We have seen the reports regarding @ZairaWasimmm experience with another customer on board last night. We are carrying out a detailed investigation and will support Zaira in every way required. We have zero tolerance for such behaviour.”

Image: Zaira said she called out to the cabin crew for help, but it was of no use. Photograph: @ZairaWasimm_/Instagram