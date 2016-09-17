Curfew in parts of Srinagar after teen dies of pellet injuries

September 17, 2016 14:30 IST

Curfew was imposed on Saturday in Harwan area of Srinagar in the wake of death of a teenager in clashes on Friday evening while the curbs continued in some other parts of the summer capital and two towns of Kashmir.

“Curfew has been imposed in Harwan area of Srinagar city this (Saturday) morning while it remains in force in five police station areas of downtown (interior areas) city and Batamaloo,” a police official said.

A pellet-ridden body of a teenager Momin Altaf Ganai was found in Harwan area of the city late on Friday night.

The teenager was injured in clashes between protesters and security forces in Harwan on Friday, the official said, adding that he had gone missing immediately after the clashes.

More than 40 people were injured in the clashes in different areas of the Valley on Friday.

Normal life in the violence-hit Valley remained paralysed for the 71st consecutive day due to restrictions and separatist-sponsored strike.

The official said curfew was also enforced in the towns of Budgam in central Kashmir and Pulgam in south.

Restrictions on assembly of people continued in the rest of the Valley to maintain law and order, he said.

The separatists have extended the protest programme till September 22. They have not announced any relaxation in the strike even in the evening hours.

Shops, business establishments and petrol pumps continued to remain shut while public transport was off the roads.

Schools, colleges and other education institutions also remained closed due to the strike called by the separatist to protest the deaths of civilians.

Mobile telephone, except postpaid connections of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, and internet, including broadband service, continued to remain snapped across the Valley since 4 pm on September 12.

As many as 81 people including two policemen have been killed in the unrest that broke out a day after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir on July 8.

IMAGE: A youth throws stones on police during clashes between civilians and police in Srinagar. Photograph: PTI Photo