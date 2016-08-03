Curfew extended to more areas in Kashmir, body of youth found

August 03, 2016 15:22 IST

Curfew was extended to more areas of Kashmir Valley as a precautionary measure even as body of a youth with pellet injuries was on Wednesday found outside a hospital in Srinagar, triggering protests.

Body of Reyaz Ahmad, with a big perforation in the abdomen, was found outside Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital, a police official said.

He said initially it was not clear how the youth had been killed but X-ray of the body showed presence of pellets inside it. An autopsy was conducted on the body but the report will be out only after few days.

The death of the youth led to protests in Bagiyas and adjoining areas early on Wednesday morning, he said.

The authorities extended curfew to more areas of the Valley for maintaining law and order in view of violent protests on Tuesday that led to death of a youth in Lethpora area of Pulwama district and injuries to several others.

Curfew remained in force in five police station area of old city and was extended to Batamaloo, Shaheedgunj, Soura, Zadibal, Qamarwari and Bemina areas of the city as a precautionary measure, the official said.

He said curfew was also imposed in Khanpora area of Baramulla district, Awanitpora and Pampore in Pulwama district while Anantnag town in south Kashmir also continued to remain under curfew.

“There are restrictions on the assembly of four or more people under Section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure in rest of Kashmir,” he added.

Normal life remained affected for the 26th consecutive day in the Valley due to the curbs imposed by the authorities and separatist sponsored strike against the killing of civilians in security forces action during clashes which erupted in the wake of killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter on July 8.

Schools, colleges, business establishments, banks and private offices remained closed while public transport remained off roads.

Attendance in government offices was also thin, the official said.

Mobile Internet services continued to remain snapped in the entire Valley where the postpaid mobile telephony services have been restored across all networks.

The incoming facility on prepaid connections has also been restored, but the outgoing calls are barred on such numbers.

The separatist camp has extended the shutdown call in Kashmir till August 5, calling for march to Hazratbal shrine on Friday.

IMAGE: A security personnel stands guard during 26th day of curfew in downtown Srinagar on Wednesday. Photograph: Umar Ganie