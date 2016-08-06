Curfew continues in Kashmir for 29th day

Last updated on: August 06, 2016 11:58 IST

Curfew continued on Saturday in many parts of Kashmir, a day after fresh violence left three persons dead and 150 injured, while normal life remained paralysed for the 29th consecutive day.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard on the 29th day of curfew in Srinagar on Saturday. Photograph: Umar Ganie

"Curfew remains in force in six police station areas of Srinagar -- Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, Safakadal, Maharajgunj and Batamaloo -- as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order," a police official said.

He said curfew was also in force in four towns of Budgam district -- Chadoora, Khansahib, Magam and Budgam , Anantnag town and Khanpora area of Baramulla district.

"Restrictions on assembly of four or more people continue to remain in effect in rest of the Valley," the official said.

IMAGE: An elderly man walks on a deserted street during the 29th day of curfew in Srinagar on Saturday. Photograph: Umar Ganie

He said the curbs on movement of people had to be extended on Saturday in view of fresh violence in some parts of the Valley yesterday which left three persons dead and over 150 others injured.

54 people have died and more than 6,000 injured in clashes between protesters and security forces following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter on July 8.

Normal life remained disrupted due to the curbs imposed by the authorities and the separatist sponsored strike.

IMAGE: Normal life remained disrupted due to the curbs imposed by the authorities and the separatist sponsored strike. Photograph: Umar Ganie

Schools, colleges, business establishments, petrol pumps banks and private offices remained closed while public transport remained off roads.

The attendance in government offices was also thin, the official said.

Mobile internet services continued to remain snapped in the entire Valley where the outgoing facility on prepaid connections is barred.

The separatist camp has extended the shutdown call in Kashmir till August 12.