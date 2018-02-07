Country suffered due to Congress's sins: Modi in LS

Last updated on: February 07, 2018 16:22 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked the Congress saying the country has been suffering due to the 'wrong' policies it has pursued since independence and that the party has spent time singing paeans to one family instead of focusing on people's welfare.

Replying in the Lok Sabha to the motion of thanks on President's address, Modi also criticised the opposition party over bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, alleging that it did so only for 'political' considerations without any preparation for which the people were facing hardships.

"When we speak about creating new states, we remember the manner in which Atal Bihari Vajpayee created Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. He showed how far sighted decision-making is done," the prime minister said amidst protests by Congress members who shouted slogans seeking justice for Andhra Pradesh.

Modi said whenever his government was criticised by select opposition parties, substance was lacking in their arguments as they would go back to saying -- 'when we were in power'.

"This is the same party that divided India. For decades, one party devoted all their energies in singing paeans to one family. The interests of the nation were over-looked just for the interests of one family," he said in his hard-hitting address.

Modi says Partition was result of the Congress' wrong policies.

"Not a single day has passed when the country has not suffered due to the posion sowed by you," he said.

Had Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel been the first Prime Minister, a part of Kashmir would not have been under control of Pakistan, he said.

The prime minister said the Opposition has the right to protest but not disrupt.

Opposition stages walkout

Opposition members, including those from the Congress, Trinamool Congress and the Left, staged a walk out of the Lok Sabha saying none of their questions ranging from Rafale deal to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, have been answered by the prime minister.

The members walked out soon after Modi completed his 90-minute speech.

"As none of the questions raised by us have been answered by the PM, we are walking out," TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee said in the House, as the Opposition MPs trooped out.

Congress MP Rajeev Satav also said 'we staged a walkout because the prime minister did not respond to any of our questions'.

Earlier, slogan-shouting members of the Congress and Left were in the Well protesting with placards almost throughout the speech of the prime minister.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were present in the House and in their seats.

The members raised slogans asking the government to come clean on the pricing of the Rafale deal and demanding a separate railway zone for Andhra Pradesh and funding of the Polavaram project.