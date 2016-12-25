rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Couldn't sleep the night surgical strikes took place: Parrikar

Couldn't sleep the night surgical strikes took place: Parrikar

Last updated on: December 25, 2016 11:54 IST

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar says he was on tenterhooks and could not sleep a wink the night the army carried out surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir on September 29.

"When surgical strikes were conducted, I could not sleep at night thinking what will happen if anything goes wrong. But the army displayed amazing courage and the mission was successful. The army did not give any chance to the enemy," he told the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's 62nd national convention in Indore.

People "applaud" the surgical strikes, Parrikar said, but they "applaud more" when India register a victory against Pakistan in cricket.

"People would dance and shower praise on players after a win over Pakistan though no cricket is being played between the two countries these days. It also caused worry as people would think what would happen to the players if India got defeated," he said.

Recalling his association with the ABVP, he said he came in contact with it while working with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

"It was when the Emergency was imposed. The ancestors of people, who are talking about democracy these days, had throttled the country during the Emergency," he said.

In a veiled attack at Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, Parrikar said, "there are people who do not have a vision."

"Such people talk about setting up an 'aaloo ki factory'," the defence minister said, "But the country is fortunate that Narendra Modi is the prime minister who has resolved to develop the country."

© Copyright 2016 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Manohar Parrikar, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2014

rediff on the net© 2016 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly