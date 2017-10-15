Constable suspended for criticising Modi

October 15, 2017 21:21 IST

A police constable in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar was suspended for allegedly criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a WhatsApp post, police said on Sunday.

Ramesh Shinde is posted as a bodyguard of Congress MLA and former minister Balasaheb Thorat, they said.

Shinde, allegedly criticised Modi in a WhatsApp post recently, police said.

The matter was taken seriously and an inquiry has been ordered, they said.

"The action was taken against Shinde yesterday after a detailed inquiry by the district police's cyber cell," Ranjankumar Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Ahmednagar, told PTI.