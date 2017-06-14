Congress leader suspended for referring to Rahul as 'Pappu'

June 14, 2017 19:23 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has suspended a senior leader from all party posts after he purportedly referred to Rahul Gandhi as 'Pappu' in a Whatsapp post that otherwise lauded his attempts to reach out to farmers in Mandsaur.

Vinay Pradhan, who headed the Meerut unit of the Congress, however has said that he respects Gandhi and would never use such language for him. He said that the action was taken without giving him an opportunity to explain, party sources said.

Pradhan was suspended after the party's disciplinary committee held that he had violated the Congress constitution. Meerut Congress district president Pradhan has been removed from all posts, elected and nominated, for his 'insulting and provocative' message, the chairman of the disciplinary committee, Ramkrishna Dwivedi, said in a letter.

'This is an attempt to malign the party leadership. Other parties appear to be involved in this. It is an effort to divert attention from the main issues, like the plight of farmers and the movement in support of them,' Dwivedi said in the letter.

Pradhan had purportedly referred to Gandhi as 'Pappu', in the social media message that lauded the Congress vice president's recent attempt to visit Mandsaur following the death of five protesting farmers in firing there.

'Pappu' is word that opponents have used derisively against Gandhi, especially on social media.

The message on a Whatsapp group of the party sought to heap praise on Gandhi for 'putting the interest of the nation before his own'.

But it purportedly also said that 'Pappu' could have joined hands with Adani, Ambani and Mallya, though he did not do that.

'Pappu' could have been a minister or even the prime minister, but he did not go down that road, the message allegedly said, adding that instead, he chose to go to Mandsaur.

According to party sources, Pradhan has stated that the message in question was not sent by him, and he wasn't given an opportunity to explain himself.

"I respect Rahul Gandhiji and would never use such language for him. The party should have at least heard me out before removing me from all posts. I am seeking an appointment with him and will explain the matter to him," he is learnt to have said.