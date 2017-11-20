Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi dies after 9 years in coma

November 20, 2017 16:50 IST

Senior Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, who was in coma since 2008, passed away on Monday at a hospital in New Delhi. He was 72.

"He had been critically ill since the past one month and succumbed to the illness at 12.10 pm. His family members including wife Deepa Dasmunsi and their son were at his bedside at that time," Apollo hospital authorities said.

The former Union minister had suffered a stroke in 2008 and was hospitalised since then.

Dasmunsi was heading the All India Football Federation when he was taken ill.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi condoled the demise of Dasmunsi, saying it is an 'irreparable loss' to the party.

His body will be taken to the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road in New Delhi, where top party leaders including its vice president Rahul Gandhi will pay their homage.

In her condolence message, Sonia Gandhi described Dasmunsi as a 'devout' political activist and 'one of the tallest' leaders of West Bengal. She said Dasmunsi served the party and government 'illustriously'.

"His work at the immense work at the grassroots would be remembered for posterity," she said.

Despite his prolonged illness, he remained popular among his people. "His death is an irreparable loss to the Congress party and the country," she said.

Gandhi expressed solidarity with the leader's family, particularly his wife Deepa Dasmunsi, and supporters.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, 'Sad to hear about the demise of former Union minister and veteran political leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi.'

'He contributed much to Bengal and to the administration of football in our country. My condolences to his family and associates,' the president said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the demise of the veteran Congress leader.

In a tweet, he said Dasmunsi was a popular leader with rich political and administrative experience.

Modi tweeted, 'Shri Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi was a popular leader with rich political and administrative experience. He did notable work to popularise football in India. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with Deepa Dasmunsi ji and family as well as his supporters.'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over Dasmunsi's death, calling it a 'great loss'.

'I am deeply saddened by the death of Priya Ranjan Dasmunshi. My deep condolence to members of his family, well-wishers and party workers. He was a very popular leader in Bengal since 1972...' Banerjee posted on her twitter handle.

The Trinamool Congress chief said, 'He (Dasmunsi) was in coma for almost 9 years. A massive stroke in 2008 virtually ended his political career. Otherwise he could have done more in his political life. He was still alive but now he is no more. It is a great loss. May his soul rest in peace,' she tweeted.

Banerjee also declared half-day holiday for state government employees as a mark of respect for Dasmunshi.

Photograph: ANI